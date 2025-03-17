Jharkhand: Father ends life after strangling 3 kids to death

RANCHI: In a tragic incident, a 36-year-old man ended his life after strangling his three children in Maheshlitti village of Jharkhand’s Giridih on Saturday night. Their bodies were recovered from their house by the police early on Sunday.

The deceased man has been identified as Sanaul Ansari, and his three children as Afreen Parveen (12), Safaul (6) and Zaiba Naz (8).

According to their neighbours, Ansari used to work as a mason and ran a shop at his house. His wife was reportedly away at her parents’ place on Saturday, when the incident took place.

On Sunday morning, when nobody answered the knock on their door, people called the police, said a local on the condition of anonymity.

A probe is on to ascertain the details of the case.

Giridih SP Bimal Kumar said, “It is suspected that the man strangled his three children and then hanged himself. We are trying to find out the exact reason behind it.”

He said it is yet to be determined what triggered Ansari to take the extreme step.