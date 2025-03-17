Man beaten to death by Holi revellers in UP, claims family; autopsy report shows cardiac failure

LUCKNOW: A man, 53, reportedly died after being assaulted by a group of Holi revellers while he was on his way to a mosque following a dispute over the throwing of colours in Unnao district.

The deceased was identified as Sharif Khan. As per police authorities the autopsy report established it to be a death due to heart failure and not assault.

As per the police sources, the incident, which occurred a day after Holi, triggered tensions in the area, prompting a heavy deployment of law enforcement contingent including Rapid Response Teams from multiple stations. However, the district police authorities initiated a probe into the incident as the family of the deceased alleged that he was assaulted and threatened after he objected to being forcibly smeared with colour during the Holi festival.

According to Lucknow IG range, Prashant Kumar, it was an incident involving the deceased and a group of Holi revellers who got engaged in a verbal dual over the Holi celebration. As the families of the Holi revellers, getting the wind of the brawl, reached the site, Khan collapsed on the spot.

The senior police officer claimed that the post-mortem report said it was a death due to heart failure as there were no injury marks on the body of the victim. However, the investigation into the incident covered all the possible angles involved, said the IG.

Khan, resident of a locality near Qasim Nagar Rabbanna Mosque in Sadar area of Unnao district, was based in Saudi Arabia where he was working as a driver. He had returned home two months ago.