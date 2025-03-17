Meghalaya initiates scientific coal mining after decade-long NGT ban

GUWAHATI: Meghalaya on Monday initiated the scientific mining of coal after almost a decade of ban on rat-hole coal mining imposed by the National Green Tribunal (NGT).

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma virtually inaugurated the first scientific coal mining block at Saryngkham-A block in the Byndihati area of East Jaintia Hills district.

Addressing a gathering, Sangma said it was a historic moment and a red-letter day for the people of the state. He congratulated officials, mine owners, and other mining lease applicants who contributed in making scientific mining in the state a reality.He said the last 10-11 years have been one of the most difficult periods for a lot of people directly and indirectly connected with the coal industry.

Sangma recalled that in 2018 when he was appointed as the CM, his coalition government had accorded top priority to the resumption of coal mining.

“The journey wasn’t easy. It was like moving through an uncharted territory, not knowing what challenge would come up in front of us while we moved forward,” the CM said, adding that the state government kept working to find a way to restore normalcy and give relief to people who were facing hardships.