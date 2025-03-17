Modi speaking Trump's language: Congress on PM's remarks on global organisations

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Monday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his remarks in a podcast on the relevance of global organisations, claiming that the PM is clearly going out of his way to keep US President Donald Trump in good humour and "repeating his good friend's chant".

In his interaction with American podcaster and computer scientist Lex Fridman, Modi emphasised the need for synchronisation and collaboration to propel global initiatives forward.

He also addressed the relevance of global organisations like the United Nations, noting that their inability to evolve with the times has sparked a global debate on their relevance.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said, "Mr.Modi clearly is going out of his way to keep Mr.Trump in good humour."

"He says international organisations, from which India has benefited immensely, have become irrelevant. This is the US President's language. In fact, it is Mr.Trump who is doing his best to make them irrelevant and now Mr. Modi is repeating 'his good friend's' chant," Ramesh claimed.

Is the WHO not good for India and is the WTO not good for India, he asked.

"Is the Paris Agreement on Climate Change not good for India? Has the UN, inspite of all its weaknesses, not provided for opportunities for Indian peacekeepers abroad?" Ramesh said.