Officer caught on tape kicking women protestors in Kashmir's Kulgam; police orders probe

SRINAGAR: While a group of people protested against the mysterious death of two missing tribal youth in south Kashmir's Kulgam district, a police officer misbehaved with the women protestors and allegedly kicked them. After a video of the incident went viral, police have ordered an inquiry and demanded that findings be submitted within 10 days.
On February 13, three tribal youths -- Mohammad Showkat Bajar, Riyaz Ahmad Bajad and Mukhtar Ahmed -- had gone missing in Kashmir's Kulgam district while on their way to attend a wedding in a neighbouring village.
The police have so far recovered the bodies of two youths from Vaishow stream at Mah Ashmuji area in Kulgam district.
Showkat's body was recovered on Sunday, and his brother, Riyaz's body was recovered on March 13.
The police is still searching for the third missing youth, Mukhtar.
After the recovery of Showkat’s body, family members, relatives and neighbours of the three tribal youth protested against the mysterious death of two and the continuous missing of another.
As they were protesting, a police officer allegedly misbehaved with the women protestors. The police officer was caught on camera purportedly kicking the women protestors.
The video of a police officer kicking the women protestors have gone viral on social media, triggering outrage.
“Shocking & shameful! A DySP was seen kicking tribal women protesting mysterious deaths in Devsar, Kulgam. Is demanding justice now a crime?Three tribal men had been missing for several days, two were found dead, and one is still missing.Who is responsible for these disappearances?,” said Advocate Choudhary Rizwan.
People's Conference chairman and MLA Sajjad Gani Lone said, “Images of a police officer kicking the female relatives of two youths who died in Kulgam, is utterly disdainful.”
“The whole action reeks of contempt within the minds of those who are supposed to protect the masses. And this is not a rare occurrence. It is almost a daily occurrence. It is just that it escapes filming,” he said.
After the outrage, police ordered a probe into the incident.
“A video has surfaced on social media regarding a police officer's conduct with the public in Kulgam. We have taken cognisance of yesterday's incident and the allegations regarding the officers conduct. DIG South Kashmir Range will inquire and submit his findings within 10 days,” a police spokesman said.
As the Assembly proceedings began in Jammu today, the members of NC, Congress and PDP raised the issue and demanded stern action against the erring police personnel.