Officer caught on tape kicking women protestors in Kashmir's Kulgam; police orders probe

SRINAGAR: While a group of people protested against the mysterious death of two missing tribal youth in south Kashmir's Kulgam district, a police officer misbehaved with the women protestors and allegedly kicked them. After a video of the incident went viral, police have ordered an inquiry and demanded that findings be submitted within 10 days.

On February 13, three tribal youths -- Mohammad Showkat Bajar, Riyaz Ahmad Bajad and Mukhtar Ahmed -- had gone missing in Kashmir's Kulgam district while on their way to attend a wedding in a neighbouring village.

The police have so far recovered the bodies of two youths from Vaishow stream at Mah Ashmuji area in Kulgam district.

Showkat's body was recovered on Sunday, and his brother, Riyaz's body was recovered on March 13.

The police is still searching for the third missing youth, Mukhtar.