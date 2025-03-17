One killed, another injured during gunfight in J&K's Handwara

SRINAGAR: A militant was killed and a policeman injured in the ongoing encounter between militants and security forces in Krumbhoora area of Zachaldara in Handwara in border district of Kupwara in Jammu and Kashmir.

Police sources said a joint team of police and army launched a cordon and search operation in Zachaldara area on Monday after receiving information about the presence of militants there.

Sources said that militants hiding in the area opened fire on the security men who were conducting searches.

The fire was returned by the troops, triggering an encounter.

“In the ensuing gunfight, a militant was killed and a policeman injured,” sources said.

The injured policeman has been hospitalised.

Additional troops have been rushed to the area to tighten the siege.

It is suspected that two to three militants are trapped in the area.