Opposition walks out of Rajya Sabha after discussion on duplicate voter ID disallowed

NEW DELHI: Opposition parties, including the Congress and the TMC, on Monday walked out of the Rajya Sabha after their demand for a discussion on the Election Commission's alleged lapses in issuing multiple duplicate voter ID cards and delimitation was disallowed.

Opposition MPs from the Trinamool Congress, Congress and Left parties gave notices under rule 267 that calls for setting aside business of the day to take up discussion on the issue being raised through them.

But Deputy Chairman Harivansh said they could not be accepted as they were not in conformity with the rulings of the chair on such notices.