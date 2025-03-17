Punjab Police to launch district-level mapping initiative in bid to eradicate drug menace

CHANDIGARH: The Punjab Police is set to launch a comprehensive district-level mapping initiative to ascertain the prevalence of specific drugs in each district in order to implement targeted action plans to root out this menace from the state.

After chairing a high-level meeting with top officials, including Special DGPs, Additional Director Generals of Police (ADGPs) and Inspector Generals of Police (IGPs), Director General of Police, Punjab, Gaurav Yadav said that the decisive campaign against drugs has forced drug couriers and smugglers to retreat, with many refusing to pick up consignments dropped by Pakistan-based operatives, which led to a sharp decline in supply of heroin from across the border.

"The impact of ‘Yudh Nashian Virudh’ is undeniable. Our intelligence confirms that drug couriers are now hesitant to collect heroin packets dropped by Pakistani smugglers, signaling a major disruption in the supply chain,” he said. Yadav said that under this campaign, Punjab Police has been targeting actual street drug peddler and smugglers, while drug victims are not being harassed unnecessarily and are being admitted to de-addiction centres for treatment. These special operations against drugs are being conducted under the supervision of Senior Police Officers of the rank of Special DGPs, ADGPs, IGPs and DIGs, who have been allotted different districts, he added.