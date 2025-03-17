Raipur Diary | Energy meet gets Rs 3L cr investment proposals

With a vision to make Chhattisgarh one of the largest energy-producing states, the ‘Energy Investors Summit 2025’ in Raipur attracted investment proposals worth over Rs 3 lakh crore. Proposals were made for nuclear, thermal, solar, and pump storage power generation projects. Once operationalised, the projects will not only benefit industries but also provide people with affordable power. Private investors are set to contribute Rs 66,720 crore, with Adani Power leading the way. The NTPC plans to set up a 4,200 MW nuclear power project. Jindal Power and NTPC Green invested Rs 10,000 crore to produce 2,500 MW solar power.

Baghel denies ED notice to son in liquor ‘scam’

There were unconfirmed reports of former CM Bhupesh Baghel’s son Chaitanya being issued a notice by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) last week to appear before it and record his statement. However, Baghel denied that his son was summoned by the central agency after the March 10 raids at his residence in Bhilai as part of a money laundering probe linked to the alleged liquor scam case against his son. The ex-CM said the summons, if served will be complied with, though he questioned the ED for creating a media hype. He claimed the agency action is result of BJP’s vendetta.

New surrender, rehab policy for Maoists

Besides the ongoing offensive against the ‘Red Rebels’, BJP-ruled Chhattisgarh has come out with a comprehensive rehabilitation policy to encourage Maoists to surrender. Union home minister Amit Shah has set March 2026 deadline to eliminate the Maoist menace. The Chhattisgarh Naxalite Surrender/Victim Relief and Rehabilitation Policy 2025 offers higher financial aid, employment opportunities, security, skill development training and other rehabilitation plans. The aim is to motivate Maoists to reintegrate in the mainstream. Apart from extending aid to victims of Naxal violence, the state has appealed to Maoists to give up arms.

Ejaz Kaiser

Our correspondent in Chhattisgarh

ejaz@newindianexpress.com