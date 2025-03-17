Rajasthan government increases financial aid for newborn girls to ₹1.5 lakh under Lado Protsahan Yojana

JAIPUR: In a significant move, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma has announced an increase in financial assistance provided to newborn girls under the Lado Protsahan Yojana. In the context of Women's Day celebrations, the government has decided that instead of Rs 1 lakh, it will now deposit Rs 1.5 lakh into the account of every girl child born in the state.
Previously, under the Mukhyamantri Rajshree Yojana, daughters received an incentive amount of Rs 50,000. Last December, the Bhajanlal government revamped the scheme, renaming it Lado Protsahan Yojana and doubling the financial assistance. Now, this amount has been further increased to Rs 1.5 lakh. The government is yet to issue official guidelines but sources indicate that detailed instructions and eligibility criteria are expected to be released in April.
Under this scheme, a girl born in Rajasthan will receive financial aid in seven installments from birth until the age of 21. The first six installments will be transferred to the bank account of the girl's parents or guardian, while the final installment will be directly deposited into the girl's account through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT).
The distribution of funds will be structured as follows: Rs 5,000 will be given at birth, another Rs 5,000 upon completing one year and receiving vaccinations, Rs 10,000 upon school admission, Rs 15,000 upon admission to Class 6, Rs 20,000 upon admission to Class 10, Rs 25,000 upon admission to Class 12, and Rs 70,000 upon graduation and reaching 21 years of age.
No separate application is required for this scheme. The necessary data of girls born in government medical institutions or private hospitals accredited under the Janani Suraksha Yojana will be automatically uploaded to the respective department's portal. The government will use this data to register the beneficiaries. Girls previously registered under the old Rajshree Yojana will automatically be considered eligible for the new scheme, eliminating the need for re-registration.
So far, 1.77 lakh daughters have received the first installment under this scheme. The Directorate of Women Empowerment under the Women and Child Development Department will oversee the scheme's implementation and administrative processes.