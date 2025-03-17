Rajasthan government increases financial aid for newborn girls to ₹1.5 lakh under Lado Protsahan Yojana

JAIPUR: In a significant move, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma has announced an increase in financial assistance provided to newborn girls under the Lado Protsahan Yojana. In the context of Women's Day celebrations, the government has decided that instead of Rs 1 lakh, it will now deposit Rs 1.5 lakh into the account of every girl child born in the state.

Previously, under the Mukhyamantri Rajshree Yojana, daughters received an incentive amount of Rs 50,000. Last December, the Bhajanlal government revamped the scheme, renaming it Lado Protsahan Yojana and doubling the financial assistance. Now, this amount has been further increased to Rs 1.5 lakh. The government is yet to issue official guidelines but sources indicate that detailed instructions and eligibility criteria are expected to be released in April.

Under this scheme, a girl born in Rajasthan will receive financial aid in seven installments from birth until the age of 21. The first six installments will be transferred to the bank account of the girl's parents or guardian, while the final installment will be directly deposited into the girl's account through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT).