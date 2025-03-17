Ram Temple construction cost Rs 2,150 crore, reveals temple trust; completion expected by April

LUCKNOW: With the Ram temple in Ayodhya nearing its completion, which is expected to end by April, Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has come out with the figures of the total expenditure incurred by it towards the temple construction, ongoing projects and other verticals.

As per the temple trust, it has spent Rs 2,150 crore till date in the ongoing construction work of Ram Mandir over five years after the Trust was constituted on February 5, 2020.

At a meeting of the Board of Trustees of temple trust at Mani Ram Das Chhavni in Ayodhya on Sunday, it was decided that after the demise of Acharya Satyendra Das, the head priest of the temple, last month, there will be no chief priest of the Ram Mandir. In the meeting which was presided over by trust president Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, 12 of the 15 board members had taken part. Four of them joined online while two could not attend and another member Kameshwar Kameshwar Chaupal died on February 7. this year.

Sharing the information about the expenditure, the trust general secretary Champat Rai said in the last five years the Trust paid Rs 396 crore as taxes, cess and service charges during the period. Out of this amount, Rs 272 crore was paid as GST to the government, Rai added.