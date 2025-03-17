Reservation row: Jammu gets upper hand, Kashmir overlooked

SRINAGAR: The government recently released data on reservation in Jammu and Kashmir, revealing that all of the SC certificates issued in the state from April 1, 2023, to date, were issued in Jammu region. The imbalance is expected to intensify row over reservation in the Valley.
The data revealed that a total of 67,112 SC certificates and 5,39,309 ST certificates were issued in J&K from April 1, 2023, to March 2025.
No SC certificates were issued in Kashmir in that period. Of the total ST certificates, only 79,813 (14.7%) were issued in Kashmir.
All SC certificates and 4,59,493 (85.33%) ST certificates were issued in Jammu in the same period.
The government released the data in response to a query on region-wise details of people benefitting from SC/ST reservation from People's Conference chairman and MLA Sajad Gani Lone.
The government further disclosed that 268 villages in Jammu region benefited under the ALC category compared to 16 villages in Kashmir.
Under the IB category, 551 villages in Jammu region received benefits while there were no such beneficiaries in all 10 districts of the Valley.
Under the RBA category, 1379 villages in Jammu region received benefits while 1229 villages in Valley benefited.
As per the official data, 27,420 Economically Weaker Section (EWS) certificates were issued in Jammu region as compared to mere 2273 in all 10 districts of the Valley.
Peoples Conference chairman and MLA Sajad Lone has alleged that the reservation concept is rigged against the people of Kashmir region.
“These disparities revealed a greater loss of quotas to the Kashmiri-speaking population than previously anticipated. Even ST populations residing in Kashmir were disadvantaged, comprising only 15 per cent of total applicants from the pool,” he said.
Terming it a “post-dated cheque for disaster,” Lone said, “Kashmiris not making it to (J&K Administrative Service) or other exams is not because they are incompetent but it is scourge of reservation that is killing their competence”.
The ruling NC MLA Dr Bashir Ahmed Veeri has submitted a Private Members Bill in the ongoing state Assembly session seeking rationalisation in reservation in J&K. The bill has sought 60 per cent reservation for Open Merit and 40 per cent for categories.
The opposition PDP and other parties barring BJP are also demanding rationalisation in the reservation policy.
The political parties may up the tempo on the issue in the coming days.
Sahil Parray, an activist representing the Open Merit category, said the official figures have exposed the systematic injustice against Kashmiris.
“This sham of a policy is nothing but blatant regional bias! Kashmir is being systematically sidelined, while Jammu gets unfair, disproportionate benefits. This isn’t just a minor imbalance, it’s state-sponsored discrimination!” he said and termed it an “open assault on Kashmir’s rights.
“It is a brutal assault on meritorious students, especially Kashmiri speaking students,” said a student.
A doctor by profession Dr Wajahat posted on X, "Jammu Kashmir has been successfully divided. They tried Hindu and Muslim, succeeded a bit. Now they divided the whole Muslim community of Kashmir and Pir Panchal by diluting the reservation which left Open merit people at disadvantage. Now everyone is hating each other and the politicians are celebrating for doing the unthinkable."
"We the people are at receiving end and the hatred inside is showing. It’s all downhill from here people," he said.
J&K Open Merit Students Association J&K said this bias is from social justice and must end.
The reservation policy introduced by the Lt Governor administration before the Assembly polls last year reduced the Open Merit category, which forms the majority of the population, to mere 30 per cent and increased the quota for reserved categories to 70 per cent. The cut in Open Merit category has become a major issue in J&K and the student community is opposing it vociferously.
Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has formed a Cabinet sub-committee to examine the issue of reservations in recruitment and the committee has been given a 6 month timeline to complete their report.