Reservation row: Jammu gets upper hand, Kashmir overlooked

SRINAGAR: The government recently released data on reservation in Jammu and Kashmir, revealing that all of the SC certificates issued in the state from April 1, 2023, to date, were issued in Jammu region. The imbalance is expected to intensify row over reservation in the Valley.

The data revealed that a total of 67,112 SC certificates and 5,39,309 ST certificates were issued in J&K from April 1, 2023, to March 2025.

No SC certificates were issued in Kashmir in that period. Of the total ST certificates, only 79,813 (14.7%) were issued in Kashmir.

All SC certificates and 4,59,493 (85.33%) ST certificates were issued in Jammu in the same period.

The government released the data in response to a query on region-wise details of people benefitting from SC/ST reservation from People's Conference chairman and MLA Sajad Gani Lone.