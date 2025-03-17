Social media influencer Orry among eight booked for drinking alcohol in hotel in J&K’s Katra

SRINAGAR: Police have registered an FIR against social media influencer Orhan Awatramani, popularly known as Orry, and seven others for consuming alcohol at a hotel in Jammu and Kashmir’s Katra. The region is also the base camp for pilgrimage to Vaishno Devi shrine.
A police spokesman said P/S Katra lodged an FIR No. 72/25 on March 15 against eight persons including Orhan Awatramani known as Orry, Darshan Singh, Parth Raina, Ritick Singh, Rashi Dutta, Rakshita Bhogal, Shagun Kohli, and Anastasila Arzamaskina.
“They had consumed alcohol in the hotel premises inspite of being told that alcohol and non-veg diet is not allowed inside cottage suite as it is strictly prohibited at such a divine Mata Vaishnodevi pilgrimage place,” the spokesman said.
He said, sensing the gravity of the matter, strict instructions were passed by SSP Reasi Paramvir Singh to nab the defaulters. Doing so, a message was made clear: any such act of consuming drugs or alcohol at religious places, which could hurt the sentiments of the common masses, will not be tolerated.
“The team was constituted under the supervision of SP Katra, SDPO Katra and SHO Katra to track the culprits who violated the rule of the land and showed disrespect to the sentiments of the people connected with the faith,” the police spokesman said.
SSP Reasi said there is no place for those who don’t follow the law of the land and try to disrupt the peace by resorting to any means especially by way of drugs or alcohol, and will be dealt with iron hands.
There is a growing demand in J&K to ban sale and consumption of liquor in the UT.
Three MLAs including two from opposition and one from ruling National Conference have moved the Private Members Bill in the ongoing Budget Session of J&K Assembly to demand complete ban on the sale and consumption of liquor in the state.