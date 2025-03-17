Tension in Manipur’s Churachandpur after assault on tribal leader, prohibitory orders imposed

CHURACHANDPUR: Prohibitory orders under Section 163 of BNSS have been imposed in Manipur’s Kuki-majority Churachandpur district following tensions over the assault on a Hmar tribal leader.
Richard Hmar, general secretary of Hmar Inpui and a member of the Indigenous Tribal Leaders’ Forum (ITLF), was assaulted by unknown miscreants on Sunday night inside the campus of VK Montessori School, Zenhang, in the district. He is undergoing medical treatment due to excessive bleeding and injuries.
The authorities imposed the prohibitory orders following reports from the Superintendent of Police, Churachandpur, indicating “a serious apprehension of a breach of law and order in the district, which is likely to disturb peace and tranquillity among different communities and may lead to damage to life and public property.”
The authorities have prohibited unauthorized processions or unlawful assemblies of five or more persons and banned the carrying of arms or objects such as sticks, rods, and stones that can be used as weapons.
District Magistrate Dharun Kumar S said, “…our attention has been drawn to incidents where disputes are escalating in some areas, leading to unrest and disturbances that threaten the peaceful co-existence of our citizens.”
In a ‘public appeal,’ he said, “We must work together to ensure that our community remains a place where all individuals can live in harmony, regardless of their background, beliefs, or traditions. The district administration is committed to ensuring the safety and security of all citizens, and we have taken constant measures to address the situation.”
He assured that law enforcement teams were fully deployed to maintain order and that appropriate measures were being taken to de-escalate tensions.
The Hmar Inpui said that the victim was caught by a group of men on his way home, blindfolded, and continuously beaten up even after he had revealed his identity. The group warned the perpetrators to surrender or they would take their own course of action.
The Thadou Students’ Association expressed concern over the escalating tensions “between different groups among the non-Naga tribal communities, particularly between Kuki/Kuki-Zo, Hmar, and Zomi groups.”
The ITLF also condemned the incident.
“This incident is not an isolated one. ITLF members have been repeatedly targeted, highlighting a disturbing pattern of harassment and violence. We denounce these cowardly acts, which seek to silence and intimidate our leadership and members,” the organization said in a statement.