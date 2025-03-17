Tension in Manipur’s Churachandpur after assault on tribal leader, prohibitory orders imposed

CHURACHANDPUR: Prohibitory orders under Section 163 of BNSS have been imposed in Manipur’s Kuki-majority Churachandpur district following tensions over the assault on a Hmar tribal leader.

Richard Hmar, general secretary of Hmar Inpui and a member of the Indigenous Tribal Leaders’ Forum (ITLF), was assaulted by unknown miscreants on Sunday night inside the campus of VK Montessori School, Zenhang, in the district. He is undergoing medical treatment due to excessive bleeding and injuries.

The authorities imposed the prohibitory orders following reports from the Superintendent of Police, Churachandpur, indicating “a serious apprehension of a breach of law and order in the district, which is likely to disturb peace and tranquillity among different communities and may lead to damage to life and public property.”