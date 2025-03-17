US journalist sues Indian government over cancellation of his overseas citizenship

A US based journalist working with the Reuters news agency has sued the Indian government for unilaterally cancelling his Indian overseas citizenship (OCI) after the publication of a report critical of a prominent Indian businessman.

In a letter to Raphael Satter in early December 2023, informing him of the cancellation of his OCI card, the Indian Ministry of Home Affairs accused him of producing work that “maliciously” tarnished India’s reputation.

The letter alleged that Satter, who covers cybersecurity for Reuters, had practised journalism "without proper permission” and that his work had been "maliciously creating adverse and biased opinion against Indian institutions in the international arena."

Satter denied ever practising journalism in India and stressed that he had only travelled to the country to meet his family members. A cancellation of his OCI card will prevent the journalist from travelling to India to meet his family.

According to a report by The Guardian, Satter's lawyers pointed out that the revocation of his OCI card coincided with a defamation case filed against him for his report on the Indian cybersecurity company Appin and its co-founder Rajat Khare.

Interestingly, on the same day that Satter received the notice of the OCI cancellation, a Delhi judge ordered his story to be temporarily taken down. It was restored 10 months later.

In an investigative report for Reuters, titled 'How an Indian startup hacked the world', Satter exposed the workings of Appin- a startup company that started as a cybersecurity training firm- alleging it had become “a hack-for-hire powerhouse that stole secrets from executives, politicians, military officials and wealthy elites around the globe.”