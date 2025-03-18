44 years later, justice catches up with three convicts of Dehuli massacre

LUCKNOW: Justice, though delayed, was finally served as a special court in Mainpuri, Uttar Pradesh, sentenced three men to death for the brutal massacre of 24 Dalits in Dehuli village of Jasrana, Firozabad district, 44 years ago in 1981.

On March 12 this year, special judge Indira Singh convicted Kaptan Singh (60), Rampal (60), and Ram Sevak (70) for their role in the killings. Apart from the death sentence, the court imposed a penalty of Rs 2 lakh each on Kaptan Singh and Rampal, while Ram Sevak was fined Rs 1 lakh.

Following the court’s order, all three convicts were taken to Mainpuri district jail under police custody. They were produced in the special court at 11:30 am amid tight security. As the verdict was pronounced, the convicts broke down in the courtroom, while their relatives, waiting outside, wept as they were taken to jail.

Prosecutor Rohit Shukla, representing the government, presented witnesses and evidence to establish the crime and sought the death penalty for all three. After hearing all arguments, the court delivered its verdict in the afternoon. The convicts have the right to challenge the special court’s order in the High Court within 30 days.