44 years later, justice catches up with three convicts of Dehuli massacre

LUCKNOW: Justice, though delayed, was finally served as a special court in Mainpuri, Uttar Pradesh, sentenced three men to death for the brutal massacre of 24 Dalits in Dehuli village of Jasrana, Firozabad district, 44 years ago in 1981.
On March 12 this year, special judge Indira Singh convicted Kaptan Singh (60), Rampal (60), and Ram Sevak (70) for their role in the killings. Apart from the death sentence, the court imposed a penalty of Rs 2 lakh each on Kaptan Singh and Rampal, while Ram Sevak was fined Rs 1 lakh.
Following the court’s order, all three convicts were taken to Mainpuri district jail under police custody. They were produced in the special court at 11:30 am amid tight security. As the verdict was pronounced, the convicts broke down in the courtroom, while their relatives, waiting outside, wept as they were taken to jail.
Prosecutor Rohit Shukla, representing the government, presented witnesses and evidence to establish the crime and sought the death penalty for all three. After hearing all arguments, the court delivered its verdict in the afternoon. The convicts have the right to challenge the special court’s order in the High Court within 30 days.
Jail sources stated that the convicts would be kept under observation in a quarantine barrack for 14 days before being moved to regular barracks.
The horrific massacre took place on 18 November 1981, when a gang of 17 dacoits, led by Radhe and Santosha, stormed Dehuli village around 4:30 pm, disguised as policemen. The gang targeted a Dalit family, suspecting them to be police informers, and gunned down 24 people, including two children aged just six months and two years. Nine others were injured in the attack.
An FIR was lodged by local resident Laik Singh on 19 November 1981. The case was registered under IPC Sections 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder), and 396 (dacoity with murder), among other charges. During the prolonged trial, 14 of the accused died, while one was declared an absconder.
The gravity of the incident had prompted then-Prime Minister Indira Gandhi to meet the affected families. Meanwhile, opposition leader Atal Bihari Vajpayee undertook a padyatra from Dehuli to Sadupur in Firozabad to express solidarity with the bereaved families.