CAG finds Rs 23.8 crore scam in MP: Relief money for natural calamity victims siphoned off to government employees

The CAG report revealed that the government staff took advantage of shortcomings in the global budget system and integrated financial management information system (IFMIS) to commit fraud.

Fake sanction orders were prepared and fake beneficiaries were also created in papers for making e-payment and transferring money into the accounts of the employees, their relatives and unauthorized (ineligible) persons.

In Seoni district, which witnessed the highest amount of fraud, Rs 11.79 crore was transferred into 59 accounts, through 291 fake orders (201 related to lightning/drowning and 90 snake bites). Seoni is followed by Sheopur where the amount of fraud was Rs 3.36 crore.

According to the audit report, the possibility of an unholy nexus between the Drawing and Disbursing Officer (DDO), treasury officer and ineligible/unauthorized beneficiaries, having authored the treasury scam, cannot be ruled out.

Following the shocking revelation, four government employees, including a tehsildar and a naib tehsildar have been suspended in Seoni district, while an FIR has been lodged against one employee. A departmental probe has been instituted against the tainted staff and a committee has been formed to start a magisterial probe into the matter.

In Sheopur district, the relief money transferred to government staff was intended for the victims of massive floods that rocked the region in 2021. A district level team has been constituted in Sheopur to identify the employees who committed the fraud. While Rs 11 lakh has already been recovered, action is underway to recover the remaining money by confiscating and selling the properties of the wrong-doers.

In the neighbouring Shivpuri district, where money meant for drought victims was siphoned off, one government staff has been suspended, and three others have been booked. Orders have also been issued to recover the money from the movable and immovable assets of the concerned persons.