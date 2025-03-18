Centre says yet to get response from US on USAID funding in India

NEW DELHI: The Centre on Monday said that the US administration is yet to officially furnish details on the USAID funded projects in India over the past decade.

Responding to a query by CPI (M) MP John Brittas, the Union government told Rajya Sabha that though it has formally sought details from the US Embassy regarding USAID funded projects; it has not received official details regarding names and details of beneficiaries, including NGOs and individuals, who have received the funds.

The response comes amid the political row over a statement from the DOGE, an agency led by billionaire Elon Musk, that it had cancelled a series of international funding projects including $21 million allocated for voter turnout in India. The controversy escalated after US President Donald Trump repeatedly backed the claim that India received USAID funds to sway elections in India.

On a question on the quantum and details of funds contributed by USAID to India in five years, the Minister of state for External Affairs, Kirti Vardhan Singh, said MEA is aware of the information that has been put out by the U.S administration regarding the activities and funding by the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID).