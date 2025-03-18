CRPF SI injured in IED blast triggered by Maoists in Jharkhand’s Chaibasa

RANCHI: A CRPF sub-inspector was injured near Radha Poda village under Jeraikela police station in Chaibasa on March 18 in yet another IED blast triggered by Maoists in Kolhan jungles.
Identified as Subodh Kumar, belonging to the CRPF’s 134 battalion was airlifted immediately to a hospital in Ranchi after being administered first aid at a health hub in Jeraikela.
According to police, the paramilitary forces, including the CRPF’s 134 battalion had been conducting anti-insurgency operations in the hilly terrain of Jeraikela and the adjoining areas since March 4.
“During the operation, the paramilitary forces had an encounter with the Maoists on March 18. After a prolonged exchange of fire between the two sides, the Maoists started retreating as they could withstand the firing being done by the paramilitary forces. Meanwhile, while fleeing from the spot, the Maoists triggered a powerful IED, planted earlier by them to target the security forces,” said Chaibasa SP Ashutosh Shekhar.
The SP further added that the sub-inspector Subodh Kumar who was in the blast’s impact range was injured in the incident.
He was immediately airlifted and admitted to a hospital in Ranchi after being provided first aide in Chaibasa, he said.
“The condition of the injured officer is stable and he is recuperating,” said the SP.
According to a press communique released by the police, the encounter took place at around 10 am on March 18 following which an intensive search operation is being conducted in the region.
Notably, several Maoist commanders are active with their squads in the Saranda forests of Chaibasa and have planted thousands of IEDs to check security forces enter into the jungles, due to which regular incidents of blasts are taking place during the operations.
Since November 2022, at least four security personnel have been killed while more than 30 were critically injured. Besides claiming the lives of more than a dozen civilians in IED blasts triggered by Maoists in Kolhan jungles, the Maoists have also distributed pamphlets in the adjacent villages.
They have also warned villagers not to enter deep into the jungles as they may walk over an IED and lose their lives.
According to Chaibasa SP, even though Maoists have planted IEDs in the entire area, forces are advancing slowly into the jungles with full determination and have established several temporary security camps in their core areas.
The state police launched a joint operation in Kolhan jungles in November 2022 after a tip-off that some of the senior Maoist leaders, including Misir Besra and Patiram Majhi alias Anal Da are hiding in that forest stretch.
It is said to be strategically important.