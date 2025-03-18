CRPF SI injured in IED blast triggered by Maoists in Jharkhand’s Chaibasa

RANCHI: A CRPF sub-inspector was injured near Radha Poda village under Jeraikela police station in Chaibasa on March 18 in yet another IED blast triggered by Maoists in Kolhan jungles.

Identified as Subodh Kumar, belonging to the CRPF’s 134 battalion was airlifted immediately to a hospital in Ranchi after being administered first aid at a health hub in Jeraikela.

According to police, the paramilitary forces, including the CRPF’s 134 battalion had been conducting anti-insurgency operations in the hilly terrain of Jeraikela and the adjoining areas since March 4.

“During the operation, the paramilitary forces had an encounter with the Maoists on March 18. After a prolonged exchange of fire between the two sides, the Maoists started retreating as they could withstand the firing being done by the paramilitary forces. Meanwhile, while fleeing from the spot, the Maoists triggered a powerful IED, planted earlier by them to target the security forces,” said Chaibasa SP Ashutosh Shekhar.