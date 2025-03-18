Culture Ministry set to launch comprehensive initiative to preserve, promote 'Kamba Ramayana'

NEW DELHI: The culture ministry is set to embark on a comprehensive initiative to preserve and promote the 'Kamba Ramayana', one of the most significant works in Tamil literature.

It has planned a week-long immersive festival to be held at KambarMedu, the birthplace of Kambar in Theraazhundur.

This festival will feature continuous recitals of the 'Kamba Ramayana', dance dramas, and scholarly discussions on the cultural and literary significance of the epic.

"The aim is to sustain and disseminate the 'Kamba Ramayana' by reviving its performance, education, and engagement through the creation of an integrated festival and educational initiative," said ministry officials.

"This proposal not only seeks to preserve Tamil cultural heritage but also ensures its transmission to future generations. The South Zone Cultural Centre (SZCC), under the Ministry of Culture, is launching a comprehensive initiative aimed at reviving the oral tradition of 'Kamba Ramayana' recitals and its broader cultural impact," added officials.