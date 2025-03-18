DRI-ATS raid: 87.92 kg smuggled gold bars, diamond-studded watches, Rs 1.37 crore cash seized in Ahmedabad

AHMEDABAD: DRI and Gujarat ATS unearthed 87.92 kg of smuggled gold bars worth Rs 80 crore, many bearing foreign markings in the raid that took place at a Paldi flat in Ahmedabad on March 17.

Officials also seized 11 luxury watches, including a diamond-studded Patek Philippe, a Jacob & Co, and a Franck Muller, along with 19.66 kg of diamond and gemstone-studded jewellery. The valuation of the jewellery is still underway. Rs 1.37 crore in cash was also recovered.

The bust had delivered a serious blow to smuggling networks, reinforcing DRI’s mission to combat economic offences and protect national interests.

Further investigations are ongoing.