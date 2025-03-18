EC, UIDAI experts to soon begin technical consultations on Aadhaar-voter card seeding

NEW DELHI: The EC on Tuesday said linkage of voter cards with Aadhaar would be done according to the prevailing law and the Supreme Court's directions and added technical consultations between its experts and UIDAI for the exercise would "begin soon".

The Election Commission (EC) on Tuesday held a meeting with the Union home secretary, legislative secretary (in the law ministry), MeitY secretary and the UIDAI CEO on the issue of voter card-Aadhaar seeding.

The government told the Rajya Sabha in a written reply in April 2023 that linking Aadhaar details with voter identity cards had not started and noted that the exercise was "process driven" and no target or timelines was set for the proposed exercise.

Names of those who do not link their Aadhaar details with the voters' list will not be struck off the electoral rolls, the government had asserted.