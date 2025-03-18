Haryana CM Saini demands GST exemption on 10 agricultural implements

CHANDIGARH: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has demanded an exemption in GST on 10 agricultural implements used in crop residue management from the Central Government.

He has written a letter in this regard to the Union Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman and the Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

In his letter, Saini highlighted that the farmers of Haryana play a crucial role in the nation's food reserves, with the state being a leader in the agricultural sector.

However, in recent years, stubble burning has become a major issue, adversely impacting the health of the people. Given the seriousness of the issue, it is being closely monitored by the Supreme Court and the Air Quality Commission.

Saini said that Haryana's farmers are adopting advanced technologies and utilising the latest agricultural implement for crop residue management.

Over the past few years, both the Union Government and the State Government have been providing subsidies on machinery for crop residue management.

In 2024, there was a 39 per cent reduction in stubble burning incidents compared to 2023.