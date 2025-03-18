India-Australia to strengthen defence ties with Intelligence chief's visit

NEW DELHI: Lieutenant General DS Rana, Director General of India's Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA), will travel to Australia for an official visit from March 19th to 21st, 2025.

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) announced that "This visit aims to further strengthen bilateral defence intelligence cooperation and enhance strategic engagement between India and Australia."

During his trip, Lieutenant General Rana will hold discussions with senior Australian Defence officials. These meetings will include the Deputy Secretary of the Department of Defence, the Director General of National Intelligence (DGNI), the Chief of Defence Intelligence, and the Chief of Joint Operations of the Australian Defence Forces (ADF). The MoD stated, "These high-level interactions will focus on intelligence-sharing mechanisms, regional security cooperation, and avenues for further collaboration in the Indo-Pacific region."

The Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA) serves as the central point for processing all military-related intelligence. It was established following recommendations from the Kargil Committee to improve India's overall defence and security. The DIA is part of the Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff (IDS), which operates under the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS).

This visit follows Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan’s four-day official trip to Australia earlier this month, from March 4th to 7th. During that visit, General Chauhan engaged in extensive discussions with senior officials from the Australian Department of Defence and the Australian Defence Force's military leadership. His meetings included discussions with Australia’s Chief of Defence Force, General Admiral David Johnston, Secretary of Defence Greg Moriarty, and the Chiefs of the three Services.

As part of his itinerary, Lieutenant General Rana will visit the Headquarters Joint Operations Command (HQ JOC) to learn about Australia's operational framework and joint command structures. He is also scheduled to meet with the Director of the Australian Geospatial Organisation (AGO). Additionally, he will participate in discussions on strategic defence and security dynamics at the Lowy Institute, a prominent international policy think tank, according to the MoD.

To honor the strong defence ties and shared military traditions between India and Australia, Lieutenant General Rana will lay a wreath at the Australian War Memorial. He will also attend the Last Post Ceremony, a tribute to fallen soldiers, symbolizing mutual respect and remembrance.

The MoD stated that this visit underscores the growing intelligence and security cooperation between India and Australia, reinforcing both nations’ commitment to maintaining peace, stability, and security in the region.