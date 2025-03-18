India steadily progressing to eliminate tuberculosis by 2025: Union Minister Anupriya Patel

NEW DELHI: The Centre on Tuesday said India is steadily progressing to eliminate TB by 2025.

Inaugurating India Innovation Summit – Pioneering Solutions to End TB, Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Anupriya Patel, highlighted India’s remarkable progress in TB control and the pivotal role of innovation in fulfilling this mission.

She said the National TB Elimination Program (NTEP) is steadily progressing towards the goal of eliminating TB by 2025.

“The number of missing cases has been reduced from 15 lakh in 2015 to 2.5 lakhs in 2023. The programme was able to notify 25.5 lakh TB and 26.07 lakh cases in 2023 and 2024-the highest ever,” she said at the summit, which is being organized jointly by the Department of Health Research-Indian Council of Medical Research (DHR-ICMR) and the Central TB Division (CTD), Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

India aims to eliminate tuberculosis by 2025 – two years ahead of the global target.

Citing the World Health Organisation’s Global TB Report 2024, she said that “the incidence rate of TB in India has shown a 17.7% decline from 237 per lakh population in 2015 to 195 per lakh population in 2023.

TB deaths have reduced by 21.4% from 28 per lakh population in 2015 to 22 per lakh population in 2023, she said and added that TB treatment coverage in India increased by 32% in the last eight years from 53% in 2015 to 85% in 2023.