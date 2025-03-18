Indian Railways saves 640 crore litres of diesel, cuts 400 crore kg of CO2 emissions

NEW DELHI: Indian Railways has achieved a major milestone in environmental sustainability by saving over 640 crore litres of diesel in the past decade, leading to a reduction of more than 400 crore kilograms of CO2 emissions.
According to the Ministry of Railways, this reduction is equivalent to planting 16 crore saplings across the country.
"This has been achieved, showcasing Indian Railways' dedication to sustainability and reducing its carbon footprint ahead of becoming net zero by 2030," remarked a senior railway official. They added that the Railways is rapidly transforming into the most environmentally friendly and energy-efficient mode of national transport.
Over the past 10 years, Indian Railways has significantly expanded electrification, covering 45,922 km of rail routes compared to just 5,188 km between 2004 and 2014. "This has significantly contributed to fuel savings and emissions reductions, making railway transport more sustainable," said the official.
Additionally, Indian Railways has implemented eco-friendly initiatives such as the installation of Rain Water Harvesting (RWH) systems. "By March 2024, 7,692 RWH systems had been installed, and Indian Railways plans to progressively procure renewable energy from various power sources to further reduce carbon emissions," the official stated.
Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has set a mission to transform the entire railway network into a net-zero emission transport system by 2030. As part of this initiative, Indian Railways has commissioned approximately 494 megawatts (MW) of solar power from both rooftop and land-based plants, along with around 103 MW of wind power, as of January 2025.
Furthermore, the Railways has introduced several energy-saving measures, including the conversion of End-on-Generation (EOG) trains into Head-on-Generation (HOG) trains, which reduce noise and air pollution at stations and onboard, while significantly lowering diesel consumption in power cars. The official noted that electrification of routes has played a crucial role in reducing carbon emissions, saving diesel, and cutting associated costs.