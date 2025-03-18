Indian Railways saves 640 crore litres of diesel, cuts 400 crore kg of CO2 emissions

NEW DELHI: Indian Railways has achieved a major milestone in environmental sustainability by saving over 640 crore litres of diesel in the past decade, leading to a reduction of more than 400 crore kilograms of CO2 emissions.

According to the Ministry of Railways, this reduction is equivalent to planting 16 crore saplings across the country.

"This has been achieved, showcasing Indian Railways' dedication to sustainability and reducing its carbon footprint ahead of becoming net zero by 2030," remarked a senior railway official. They added that the Railways is rapidly transforming into the most environmentally friendly and energy-efficient mode of national transport.

Over the past 10 years, Indian Railways has significantly expanded electrification, covering 45,922 km of rail routes compared to just 5,188 km between 2004 and 2014. "This has significantly contributed to fuel savings and emissions reductions, making railway transport more sustainable," said the official.