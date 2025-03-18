Indore launches India’s first PPP-based green waste processing plant

“Partnering with the Indore Municipal Corporation, Astronomical Industries Private Limited embarked on an ambitious initiative to transform the city’s green waste into something both sustainable and valuable—a fine sawdust that could be used across a wide array of industries,” said MoHUA officials.

The sawdust can be transformed into eco-friendly fuel, providing a cleaner alternative to traditional burning methods. It can also be used to craft durable packing materials that reduce plastic usage, serve as a composite material for furniture, enrich soil as fertiliser, and be moulded into biodegradable disposable plates for the food industry.

The project will also provide an alternative to coal, helping control air quality while enhancing cleanliness and environmental protection. It aligns with the vision of Garbage-Free Cities under the Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban, advancing efforts towards a cleaner and more sustainable urban environment.

“Under the Swachh Bharat Mission, the IMC will play a pivotal role by providing and transporting land and green waste to the plant. Meanwhile, the private company will take on the responsibility of setting up the remaining infrastructure, including sheds, electricity, and water facilities. The private firm will also oversee the complete installation and operation of the plant, ensuring its smooth functioning from start to finish,” the ministry stated.

Other private firms have established the Meghdoot and sub-grade plants, spanning 10,000 to 15,000 square feet in Sirpur, dedicated to processing garden waste such as leaves and small twigs from the municipal corporation. Composting is also being carried out in specially designed pits within municipal gardens to further enhance waste management efforts.

Wooden pellets produced from green waste are being used across various industries, including the National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC), as an eco-friendly alternative for energy production.