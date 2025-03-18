Interview | Refugee issue should figure in immigration law : GK Pillai

Former Union Home Secretary GK Pillai cautions the authorities over the draft law empowering immigration officers with arrest power, saying recent Supreme Court rulings needed to be kept in mind while framing rules to ensure that officers should also be made responsible for abiding by provisions of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita. In a freewheeling conversation with Mukesh Ranjan, Pillai delves into various provisions of the proposed law. Excerpts:

Was there a need to bring a new law to regulate immigration in India?

This is a matter for the government to look into and take a call on. Essentially, the existing laws regulating immigration in India are old and have been in vogue since the British era. Now, in light of ever-evolving migration trends and modes of transport, it may be useful to have a consolidated law on the subject.

What is your take on the government’s intent to consolidate four separate laws – Passport (Entry into India) Act- 1920, Registration of Foreigners Act, 1939 Foreigners Act, 1946 and Immigration (Carriers’ Liability) Act, 2000?

The very fact is that the way the new law has been titled, the focus is on immigration and illegal entry of people into India, particularly from neighbouring countries like Bangladesh, Myanmar and Afghanistan. It has always been a matter of concern for us in the government. I feel it is better that the government comes up with a consolidated law on the subject and replaces it with four different laws, which came in at different time zones. This will give a sense of purpose and clarity in execution.