Kashmir 'invasion' reframed as 'dispute': EAM Jaishankar on West, UN's double standards

NEW DELHI: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday criticised the West’s double standards on the Kashmir issue, pointing out that what was originally seen as an “invasion” had been reframed as a “dispute.” He also underlined the need for a “strong and fair” United Nations.

Jaishankar highlighted the West's contrasting narratives-- “We speak today of political interference. When the West goes out into other countries, it's in pursuance of democratic freedoms. When other countries come into the West, it seems to have a very malign intention. If we need to have an order, there must be fairness,” he said.

Speaking at the Raisina Dialogue 2025, Jaishankar also criticised the United Nations for reclassifying the Kashmir invasion as a “dispute,” equating the aggressor with the victim.

After World War II, the longest-standing illegal presence and occupation of a territory by another country pertains to India in Kashmir, Jaishankar said, listing the UK, Canada, Belgium, Australia and even the US as the “culpable parties.”