'Looking forward to seeing you in India’: PM Modi writes to Sunita Williams

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has penned a heartfelt letter to NASA astronaut Sunita Williams, extending an invitation for her to visit India.
This comes as two astronauts, who had been stranded in orbit for nine months, finally departed the International Space Station on Tuesday aboard a SpaceX capsule, marking the beginning of their long-awaited journey back home.
The letter, written on March 1 and sent through former NASA astronaut Mike Massimino, was shared on X by Union Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh.
Modi recalled meeting Williams and her late father Deepak Pandya during his 2016 visit to the US.
He said he had met Massimino at a programme in New Delhi and Williams' name came up during the conversation.
"During the course of our conversation, your name came up and we discussed how proud we are of you and your work. Following this interaction, I could not stop myself from writing to you," he said.
The Prime Minister mentioned that during his meetings with US President Donald Trump and ex-president Joe Biden, he inquired about her well-being, underscoring India's admiration for her work. He also recalled meeting her family during his 2016 visit to the US.
Modi also said, “Ms. Bonnie Pandya must be keenly awaiting your return and I am sure that Late Deepakbhai’s blessings are with you as well. I fondly remember meeting him along with you during my visit to the United States in 2016. After your return, we are looking forward to seeing you in India. It will be a pleasure for India to host one of its most illustrious daughters."
Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore, seated inside a Dragon capsule with two other crew members, undocked from the ISS in the wee hours and aimed for a splashdown off the Florida coast by early evening, weather permitting.