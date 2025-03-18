'Looking forward to seeing you in India’: PM Modi writes to Sunita Williams

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has penned a heartfelt letter to NASA astronaut Sunita Williams, extending an invitation for her to visit India.

This comes as two astronauts, who had been stranded in orbit for nine months, finally departed the International Space Station on Tuesday aboard a SpaceX capsule, marking the beginning of their long-awaited journey back home.

The letter, written on March 1 and sent through former NASA astronaut Mike Massimino, was shared on X by Union Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh.

“Even though you are thousands of miles away, you continue to remain close to our hearts. The people of India are praying for your good health and success in your mission,” Narendra Modi wrote in the letter which was shared by Union minister Jitendra Singh on X.