No unanimous scientific evidence on adverse health effects of palm oil consumption: Government tells RS

NEW DELHI: The central government said that there is no unanimous 'scientific evidence' on the adverse health effects of palm oil consumption.
However, it informed that it is aware of health concerns regarding the use of refined oils, particularly palm oil in food products.
Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Prataprao Jadhav said that the Indian Council of Medical Research - National Institute of Nutrition (ICMR-NIN) has recommended consuming a variety of vegetable oils, including palm oil as 'complete dependence' on a single vegetable oil may not provide optimal balance of all fatty acids.
Further, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) is committed to ensure the availability of safe food products including refined oil to the consumers across the country.
He said that many steps have been taken in this regard, including the notification of standards of refined oils including palm oil under the Food Safety and Standards (Food Products Standards and Food Additive) Regulations, 2011.
FSSAI through state/UTs and its regional offices conducts surveillance, monitoring, inspection and random sampling of food products to check compliance with the standards.
In cases, where the food samples are found to be non-conforming, penal actions are initiated against the defaulting Food Business Operators.
FSSAI has introduced a nationwide campaign 'Eat Right India' movement with the tagline ‘Sahi Bhojan Behtar Jeevan’ (right food, better life), focusing on 'preventive health care' through social and behavioural change.
The minister said that India has achieved the target of limiting trans fat in food products to not more than 2 per cent by weight. It is in line with the recommendations of World Health Organization (WHO).
He also said that FSSAI conducted various online competitions and challenges like: ‘Healthy Recipe Contest: Ghar Ki Rasoi- Tasty Bhi, Healthy Bhi,’ ‘Tadke Bina Zaika’ (without the use of visible fat), 'Indigenous Food Challenge National Low Salt Cooking Challenge' for spreading awareness among the citizens.