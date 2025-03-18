No unanimous scientific evidence on adverse health effects of palm oil consumption: Government tells RS

NEW DELHI: The central government said that there is no unanimous 'scientific evidence' on the adverse health effects of palm oil consumption.

However, it informed that it is aware of health concerns regarding the use of refined oils, particularly palm oil in food products.

Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Prataprao Jadhav said that the Indian Council of Medical Research - National Institute of Nutrition (ICMR-NIN) has recommended consuming a variety of vegetable oils, including palm oil as 'complete dependence' on a single vegetable oil may not provide optimal balance of all fatty acids.

Further, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) is committed to ensure the availability of safe food products including refined oil to the consumers across the country.