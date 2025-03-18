‘One nation One election’ is unconstitutional, former law panel chief AP Shah tells JPC

NEW DELHI: Deposing before the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) examining the ‘One nation One election’ Bill, former Delhi High Court chief justice A P Shah on Monday submitted a 12 page note asserting that the proposed legislation is unconstitutional, violative of democratic principles and the federal structure, according to sources.

Meanwhile, senior advocate Harish Salve who appeared before the panel argued that the proposed law meets the constitutional requirements

The sources said Shah, a former law commission chairman, faulted the bill on several counts, including the power given to the Election Commission to recommend postponing state assembly polls.

Salve, however, rejected the arguments that the one-nation-one-election (ONOE) bills fly in the face of the Constitution’s basic structure and federal principles. Responding to a query by DMK MP P Wilson, Salve admitted that the ONOE is a conditional legislation, according to sources.

He said the bills do not curb people’s voting rights, adding that the constitutional amendments proposed by one of the proposed laws are very much within the bounds of the Constitution, the sources said.

Both Salve and Shah took questions from the members of the committee headed by BJP MP P P Chaudhary separately in a nearly five-hour sitting.

Chaudhary described the meeting as “positive”, noting that members had a chance to ask questions and seek clarifications from them. While Salve took around three hours, Shah’s session lasted for two hours, he added.