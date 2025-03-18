Oppn walks out of RS as discussion on voter card, delimitation turned down

NEW DELHI: The Rajya Sabha on Monday witnessed a walkout by members of Opposition parties, including the Congress and the TMC, after their demand for a discussion on the Election Commission’s alleged lapses in issuing multiple duplicate voter ID cards and delimitation was disallowed.

Ten Opposition MPs gave notices under Rule 267, which calls for setting aside business of the day to take up the issue being raised through them. However, Deputy Chairman Harivansh refused to entertain the notices.

While TMC and Congress MPs sought to raise the issue of duplicate voter ID cards in the House, Tamil parties wanted to discuss the impact of the ensuing delimitation exercise on southern states.