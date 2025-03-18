Over 2,700 deaths reported due to Hepatitis-B in India in last five years: Centre

NEW DELHI: India has reported over 2,700 deaths due to Hepatitis B in the last five years.

In 2024, as many as 607 deaths were reported. The highest number of deaths (124) were from Maharashtra, the Rajya Sabha was informed on March 18.

Sharing the details, Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Anupriya Patel in a written reply said that in the last five years, 2,729 deaths due to the virus were reported in the country.

While 173 deaths were reported in 2019-20, the numbers came down to 139 in 2020-21. However, in 2021-22, hepatitis-B-related deaths witnessed a sharp hike and over 323 people succumbed to it.

The number of deaths saw a further hike in 2022-23 when 515 deaths were reported. In 2023-24, the death toll further went up and stood at 972.

In 2025-25, 607 deaths were reported.