Parliament where only PM, ministers speak not functioning Parliament: Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi

NEW DELHI: Parliament belongs to the people of India and all parties must be allowed to have their say, Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi said on Tuesday and added a Parliament where only the prime minister and his ministers spoke was not a functioning Parliament.

The Congress' deputy leader in the Lok Sabha also said that if the opposition parties were allowed to speak on the Maha Kumbh, the Lower House would not have been adjourned.

Gogoi made the remarks after the Lok Sabha was adjourned for the day amid noisy protests by opposition members seeking to ask questions on the statement of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the Maha Kumbh.

"Today, Parliament would not have been adjourned if the opposition parties were allowed to speak on the Kumbh.