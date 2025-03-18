Railways save 600 crore litres of diesel in last 10 years in stride towards 'environmental sustainability'

NEW DELHI: Indian Railways has made remarkable strides in environmental sustainability, saving over 600 crore litres of diesel over the past decade.

It has resulted in a significant reduction of more than 400 crore kilograms of CO2 emissions.

According to the Ministry of Railways, this CO2 reduction is roughly equivalent to planting 16 crore saplings.

"This has been achieved, showcasing Indian Railways' dedication to sustainability and reducing its carbon footprint ahead of becoming net zero by 2030," remarked a senior railway official.