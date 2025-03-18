Railways save 600 crore litres of diesel in last 10 years in stride towards 'environmental sustainability'

NEW DELHI: Indian Railways has made remarkable strides in environmental sustainability, saving over 600 crore litres of diesel over the past decade.
It has resulted in a significant reduction of more than 400 crore kilograms of CO2 emissions.
According to the Ministry of Railways, this CO2 reduction is roughly equivalent to planting 16 crore saplings.
"This has been achieved, showcasing Indian Railways' dedication to sustainability and reducing its carbon footprint ahead of becoming net zero by 2030," remarked a senior railway official.
Railways are fast becoming the most environmentally friendly and energy-efficient mode of national transport.
"The railway has made substantial progress in electrification, having electrified 45,922 km of rail routes over the past 10 years, compared to just 5,188 km of electrification between 2004 and 2014. This has significantly contributed to fuel savings and emissions reductions, making railway transport more sustainable," stated the official.
They added that eco-friendly initiatives in water conservation, such as the installation of Rain Water Harvesting (RWH) systems at railway premises, have also been implemented.
"By March 2024, 7,692 RWH systems had been installed, and Indian Railways (IR) plans to progressively procure renewable energy from various power sources to further reduce carbon emissions," the official remarked.
Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has set a mission to transform the entire railway network into a net-zero emission transport system by 2030.
The official also provided figures, noting that approximately 494 megawatts (MW) of solar power (from both rooftops and land-based plants) and around 103 MW of wind power have been commissioned by Indian Railways as of January 2025 as part of this net-zero push.
Furthermore, Indian Railways has introduced several energy-saving measures, such as converting End-on-Generation (EOG) trains into Head-on-Generation (HOG) trains, which reduce noise and air pollution at stations and onboard, as well as significantly lowering diesel consumption in power cars.
The official further explained that the electrification of routes has been instrumental in reducing carbon emissions, saving diesel, and cutting associated costs.