Seven devotees, including four children, missing after boat capsizes in MP's Matatila Dam

BHOPAL: Multiple rescue teams are searching in moonlight (with the help of big torch-lights and tractors’ lights) for seven devotees, including four children, who have been missing in the deep waters of the Matatila Dam on Madhya Pradesh-Uttar Pradesh, after a boat capsized on Tuesday evening.

The incident happened around 8 pm when 15 devotees from the Lodhi caste in Rajawan village, under the Khaniyadhana area of MP’s Shivpuri district, embarked on a small boat. They were traveling to the Siddh Baba temple on an island in the deep waters of the Matatila Dam, built on the Betwa River.

“The boat had travelled just a short distance when it capsized in the deep waters. While eight of those onboard either swam to safety or were rescued by fishermen, seven others went missing. All seven of them continue to be untraceable,” deputy inspector general (DIG-Gwalior Range) Amit Sanghi told TNIE.

Sanghi and other senior MP police officials of the region are camping at the spot to supervise the search and rescue operations by multiple teams, including the state Disaster Emergency Response Force (SDERF) team.