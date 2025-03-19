19-year-old girl’s suicide triggers communal violence in MP village; residents torch vehicles

BHOPAL: A 19-year-old girl's suicide allegedly due to harassment by a 22-year-old youth from another community triggered violence in Umarcha village of Vidisha district of central Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday.

Six to eight houses reportedly belonging to the youth’s community were targeted and two vehicles, including a car and motorcycle outside the houses, were set ablaze.

Heavy police force has been deployed in the village, as a large section of the concerned village, is demanding bulldozing of the house of the accused youth, who has been booked and arrested.

The girl was found hanging inside her house on Tuesday and her body was first spotted by the girl’s brother, who alleged that he saw the 22-year-old youth from the other community rushing out of the house.

“Based on the allegations of the girl’s family about harassment by the concerned youth having led the girl to the extreme step, we registered a case of abetment to suicide and arrested the concerned youth on Tuesday evening only,” SP, Vidisha district Rohit Kashwani told TNIE on Wednesday.