ADR report: BJP's Parag Shah is the richest MLA in India, Nirmal Kumar the poorest

BJP MLA Parag Shah from Ghatkopar East, Maharashtra, has been declared India's richest legislator, with assets worth ₹3,383 crore, according to the latest report by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR). In contrast, BJP’s Nirmal Kumar Dhara from Indus, West Bengal, has the lowest declared assets, amounting to just ₹1,700.

The report, based on self-sworn affidavits submitted before elections, analyzed 4,092 MLAs across 28 State Assemblies and three Union Territories.

Top 10 wealthiest MLAs in India

According to ADR, these are the richest MLAs in the country:

Parag Shah (BJP, Maharashtra) – ₹3,383 crore D.K. Shivakumar (INC, Karnataka) – ₹1,413 crore K.H. Puttaswamy Gowda (Independent, Karnataka) – ₹1,267 crore Priyakrishna (INC, Karnataka) – ₹1,156 crore N. Chandrababu Naidu (TDP, Andhra Pradesh) – ₹931 crore Ponguru Narayana (TDP, Andhra Pradesh) – ₹824 crore Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy (YSRCP, Andhra Pradesh) – ₹757 crore V. Prashanthi Reddy (TDP, Andhra Pradesh) – ₹716 crore Jayantibhai Somabhai Patel (BJP, Gujarat) – ₹661 crore Suresha B.S. (INC, Karnataka) – ₹648 crore

10 Least wealthy MLAs

On the other end of the spectrum, several MLAs declared assets below ₹1 lakh, with the lowest being Nirmal Kumar Dhara:

Nirmal Kumar Dhara (BJP, West Bengal) – ₹1,700 Narinder Pal Singh Sawna (AAP, Punjab) – ₹18,370 Narinder Kaur Bharaj (AAP, Punjab) – ₹24,409 Mehraj Malik (AAP, Jammu & Kashmir) – ₹29,070 Pundarikakshya Saha (AITC, West Bengal) – ₹30,423 Anil Kumar Anil Pradhan (SP, Uttar Pradesh) – ₹30,496 Sanjali Murmu (BJP, Odisha) – ₹35,076 Chandana Bauri (BJP, West Bengal) – ₹62,296 Nandita Debbarma (Tipra Motha, Tripura) – ₹63,000 Ramvriksh Sada (RJD, Bihar) – ₹70,000

Key Highlights from the Report

Southern states dominate the list of wealthiest MLAs, with Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh accounting for a majority.

BJP has both the richest and the poorest MLA in the country.

The financial disparity among MLAs is stark, with a gap of over ₹3,382 crore between the wealthiest and least wealthy legislators.

The ADR study, based on self-sworn affidavits submitted before elections, analyzed financial disclosures of 4,092 MLAs from 28 State Assemblies and three Union Territories. The report excluded 24 MLAs due to unreadable affidavits and did not cover seven vacant assembly seats.