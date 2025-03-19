Bombay HC waives cooling off period for cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal, his estranged wife post divorce plea

MUMBAI: The Bombay High Court on Wednesday waived the mandatory six-month cooling off period post filing of divorce plea by cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and his estranged wife Dhanashree Verma, and directed the family court to decide their divorce plea by Thursday.

A single bench of Justice Madhav Jamdar said Chahal would not be available from March 21 as he has to participate in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket tournament.

The cricketer and Verma had filed a divorce plea in a family court here on February 5 this year. They had submitted a petition mutually seeking for the cooling off period be waived as their divorce was by mutual consent.

However, the family court on February 20 refused to waive the same.