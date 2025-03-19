Centre following principles of Major Khathing who integrated Tawang into India, says Rajnath

NEW DELHI: Addressing the fifth edition of the Major Bob Khathing Memorial event jointly organised by the Indian Army, Assam Rifles and United Services Institution of India (USI) here to honour the life and legacy of the legendary figure, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said the government's foreign policy is based on the diplomatic skills of personalities like him.

"Today, India is maintaining a balance between its hard power and soft power amidst the prevailing uncertainties in the multipolar world. It is a matter of great pride that India has strengthened its global position. A new, strong and organised India has emerged before the world. There was a time when India was not taken seriously on international forums. But today, when we speak, the world listens. This is inspired by the ideals of Major Khathing," he said.

As per the USI in 1951, Major Khathing led a mission to Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh, effectively integrating it into India by establishing administrative control and securing peace.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has called upon the people to always put the nation first, remain united, discharge the duties with honesty, and move fearlessly towards achieving their goals, which were the core principles of Major Bob Khathing, an extraordinary figure who made invaluable contributions to the North-East region and national security.

The Defence Minister commended Major Khathing's role in integrating, developing and rebuilding not only Tawang but the entire North-East region. "Major Bob Khathing made a significant contribution in strengthening national unity. The work he carried out for the North-East is similar to what Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel did at the national level," he said.

The Defence Minister added that Major Bob Khathing efficiently carried out the integration of Tawang into India without firing a single bullet, and the government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, follows the principles of such revolutionaries.

Rajnath Singh highlighted the administrative proficiency of Major Khathing, especially his contribution in the formation of Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) & Nagaland Armed Police and other such reforms.