Centre following principles of Major Khathing who integrated Tawang into India, says Rajnath

NEW DELHI: Addressing the fifth edition of the Major Bob Khathing Memorial event jointly organised by the Indian Army, Assam Rifles and United Services Institution of India (USI) here to honour the life and legacy of the legendary figure, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said the government's foreign policy is based on the diplomatic skills of personalities like him.
"Today, India is maintaining a balance between its hard power and soft power amidst the prevailing uncertainties in the multipolar world. It is a matter of great pride that India has strengthened its global position. A new, strong and organised India has emerged before the world. There was a time when India was not taken seriously on international forums. But today, when we speak, the world listens. This is inspired by the ideals of Major Khathing," he said.
As per the USI in 1951, Major Khathing led a mission to Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh, effectively integrating it into India by establishing administrative control and securing peace.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has called upon the people to always put the nation first, remain united, discharge the duties with honesty, and move fearlessly towards achieving their goals, which were the core principles of Major Bob Khathing, an extraordinary figure who made invaluable contributions to the North-East region and national security.
The Defence Minister commended Major Khathing's role in integrating, developing and rebuilding not only Tawang but the entire North-East region. "Major Bob Khathing made a significant contribution in strengthening national unity. The work he carried out for the North-East is similar to what Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel did at the national level," he said.
The Defence Minister added that Major Bob Khathing efficiently carried out the integration of Tawang into India without firing a single bullet, and the government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, follows the principles of such revolutionaries.
Rajnath Singh highlighted the administrative proficiency of Major Khathing, especially his contribution in the formation of Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) & Nagaland Armed Police and other such reforms.
Rajnath Singh expressed satisfaction over the fact that India is touching greater heights due to the organisational skills imbibed from personalities like Major Khathing. He stressed on the need to remain organised for India to transform into Viksit Bharat by 2047.
It was in October 2024 that the Defence Minister had virtually inaugurated the Major Ralengnao 'Bob' Khathing 'Museum of Valour' in Tawang.
Rajnath Singh lauded the will and courage of the residents of the North-East region who continue to contribute to nation building despite living in challenging conditions.
During the event, Rajnath Singh visited a specially curated photo gallery showcasing Major Bob Khathing's remarkable achievements and enduring legacy. He also attended the screening of a film depicting the pivotal moments of Major Khathing's life and service.
The event was also attended by Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Member of Parliament Alfred Kanngam Arthur, Chief of the Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi, Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, Director General Assam Rifles Lt Gen Vikas Lakhera and DG, USI Maj Gen BK Sharma (Retd).
A keynote address titled 'Deciphering Implications of Major Bob Khathing's Expedition to Tawang' was delivered by former DG, Assam Rifles Lt Gen PC Nair (Retd). His address provided deep insights into the strategic ramifications of Major Khathing's expedition and its lasting impact on national security.
John Khathing, son of Major Bob Khathing, shared heartfelt reminiscences about his father's remarkable life and legacy, adding a personal dimension to the commemoration. The event also featured vibrant cultural performances by troupes showcasing the rich and diverse heritage of North-East.