Centre may review decision to allow sugar export amid growing buzz of lower production

Senior government officials have been scrambling to reassess the decision to allow sugar exports due to reduced production estimates. The government is concerned about a possible spike in the domestic price of sugar in the coming months.

“The government has been left with options like either releasing less sugar to consumers or reducing diversion of sugar for ethanol blending or reducing sugar export,” said an official on the condition of anonymity.

India allowed export of 10 LMT of sugar in the first phase in January after industry body claims of record production of sugar.

Meanwhile, the Indian Sugar and Bioenergy Manufacture Associations (ISMA) remained confident that sugar output in current sugar would be higher. According to its release, India will have 54 lakh metric tonnes (LMT) of excess sugar in its stock by September 30, 2025.

However, ISMA has also been reducing its sugar production estimate. On March 12, it projected 272.5 LMT after diversion for ethanol; further, on March 19, it reduced its estimate to 264 LMT. ISMA also said a section of the trade body has been spreading rumours and misinformation about lesser sugar production that aim to create unrest in the sugar market.

Experts dispute claims about a higher sugar stock by the end of the sugar season in September 2025.