Cold-blooded murder: Priyanka Gandhi slams Israel, says its actions show humanity means nothing to them

NEW DELHI: Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday said the "cold-blooded" murder of over 400 innocent civilians by the Israeli government shows that humanity means nothing to them, and asserted that the more criminally they act, the more they reveals themselves for the "cowards" they truly are.

The Congress general secretary also said whether western powers choose to recognise this or to acknowledge their collusion in the "genocide" of the Palesitinian people or not, all citizens of the world who have a conscience, including many Israelis, see it.

Her remarks come in the wake of Israel's recent airstrikes across the Gaza Strip early Tuesday, killing more than 400 Palestinians. The assault had shattered a ceasefire in place since January.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered the strikes, which killed mostly women and children, after Hamas refused Israeli demands to change the ceasefire agreement, according to media reports.