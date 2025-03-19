Concerned at situation: India calls for humanitarian aid to Gaza, urges release of hostages

India on Wednesday expressed deep concern over the escalating situation in Gaza and called for the uninterrupted supply of humanitarian assistance to the conflict-hit Palestinian territory.

The statement from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) came as Israel resumed airstrikes on Gaza on Tuesday, raising doubts over the fragile ceasefire agreement with Hamas that had been in place since January.

According to the Hamas-run health ministry, the latest Israeli bombardment has resulted in over 400 casualties.

“We are concerned at the situation in Gaza. It is important that all hostages are released,” the MEA said in a statement.

The ministry further emphasized the need for continued humanitarian aid, stating, "We also call for the supply of humanitarian assistance to the people of Gaza to be sustained."