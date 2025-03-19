Concerned at situation: India calls for humanitarian aid to Gaza, urges release of hostages
India on Wednesday expressed deep concern over the escalating situation in Gaza and called for the uninterrupted supply of humanitarian assistance to the conflict-hit Palestinian territory.
The statement from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) came as Israel resumed airstrikes on Gaza on Tuesday, raising doubts over the fragile ceasefire agreement with Hamas that had been in place since January.
According to the Hamas-run health ministry, the latest Israeli bombardment has resulted in over 400 casualties.
“We are concerned at the situation in Gaza. It is important that all hostages are released,” the MEA said in a statement.
The ministry further emphasized the need for continued humanitarian aid, stating, "We also call for the supply of humanitarian assistance to the people of Gaza to be sustained."
Israel launched airstrikes across the Gaza Strip early Tuesday that killed more than 400 Palestinians, local health officials said, shattering a ceasefire in place since January as it vowed to force Hamas to release more hostages and relinquish control of the territory.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered the strikes after Hamas refused Israeli demands to free half of the remaining hostages as a precondition for extending the ceasefire. Israel’s deadliest bombardment of the territory in the 17-month war killed mostly women and children, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.
Netanyahu said the attack was “only the beginning” and that Israel would press ahead until it achieves all of its war aims — destroying Hamas and freeing all hostages held by the militant group.
Hamas said at least six senior officials were killed in Tuesday’s strikes. Israel said they included the head of Hamas’ civilian government, a justice ministry official and two security agency chiefs.
All further ceasefire negotiations will take place “under fire,” he said in a statement aired on national television. The White House said it had been consulted and voiced support for Israel’s actions.
The Israeli military ordered people to evacuate eastern Gaza and head toward the center of the territory, indicating that Israel could soon launch renewed ground operations. The new campaign comes as aid groups warn supplies are running out two weeks after Israel cut off all food, medicine, fuel and other goods to Gaza’s 2 million Palestinians.
(With inputs from Agencies)