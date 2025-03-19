District units to be focal point of party organisation: Jairam; meet on Mar 27

NEW DELHI: The Congress will hold a meeting of District Congress Committees from across the country for three days ahead of its All India Congress Committee session on April 8 and 9 in Ahmedabad. The conference, taking place after 15 years, is aimed at empowering the district units and making them the focal point of the organisation.

Congress general secretary in charge of communications Jairam Ramesh said the DCC presidents will be meeting on March 27, 28 and April 3 in three batches at the Indira Gandhi Bhawan in the capital.

“The meeting on March 27, 28 and April 3 will focus on how to bring the party’s district units to the centre of the organisation. In Belagavi, the ‘Nav Satyagraha Sankalp’ had stated that 2025 will be the year of strengthening the organisation. In line with that, this meeting of DCCs will be held for three days,” Ramesh said.

Party president Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi met party general secretaries and in-charges of various states on Tuesday. AICC general secretaries Ramesh, K C Venugopal, Ajay Maken, Bhupesh Baghel, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Ramesh Chennithala, Mukul Wasnik, Kumari Selja, Jitendra Singh, Sachin Pilot, Avinash Pande, Randeep Surjewala and Deepa Dasmunshi, among others, were present at the meeting held at the party headquarters.