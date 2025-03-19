Farmers' protest to continue as talks with Centre remain inconclusive, next meeting on 4 May

CHANDIGARH: The seventh round of talks between farmers' leaders and the Union government ended without a resolution, with farmers reiterating their demand for a legal guarantee on Minimum Support Price (MSP) for all crops. The next round of discussions is scheduled for 4 May.

A four-hour meeting was held at the Mahatma Gandhi Institute of Public Administration in Sector 26, Chandigarh, between Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, and Food and Consumer Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, along with a 28-member delegation of Kisan Mazdoor Morcha (KMM) and Samyukt Kisan Morcha (Non-Political).

Chouhan stated, "A positive discussion took place in a cordial atmosphere. The talks will continue. The next meeting will take place on 4 May." He added that the discussions covered various demands raised by the farmers, particularly the legal guarantee for MSP.

Puran Chand Krishan has been appointed as secretary to engage with all stakeholders regarding the legal guarantee on MSP.

Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema and state Agriculture Minister Gurmeet Singh Khuddian also attended the meeting. Cheema said, "The meeting was held in a positive atmosphere. The data provided by the farmer unions regarding the implementation of MSP on all crops will be examined by the Centre. There are no plans to remove protesting farmers from the Khanauri and Shambhu borders."