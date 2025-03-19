Four killed, six injured after minibus catches fire in Pune

PUNE: Four people were killed and six others injured when a minibus they were travelling in caught fire in the Hinjewadi area of Pune on Wednesday, police said.

Speaking to ANI, DCP Pimpri-Chinchwad Vishal Gaikwad said that preliminary evidence indicates the fire was caused by a short circuit in the minibus.

"A call was received on 112 around 7:30 in the morning that a minibus had caught on fire in the Hinjawadi PS area, in which a few passengers have died and others have been severely injured.

When the police reached the location, four people had died. Six people were shifted to a hospital for treatment. As per Prima Facie, the passengers, the driver, and the minibus were all from Vyoma Graphics company in Phase 1 and were going to the office for duty. The fire happened due to a short circuit in the minibus," DCP Gaikwad said.