Himachal Pradesh’s Lahaul-Spiti most vulnerable to avalanches: Study

NEW DELHI: A new study of 11 Western Himalayan districts shows that most of Himachal Pradesh’s districts are the most vulnerable to avalanches, followed by districts of Uttarakhand.

The study indicates that man-made activities, including the rapid construction of roads, dams, and tunnels and the regular movement of heavy vehicles, are the reasons behind the increasing incidents of avalanches.

Earlier this month, an avalanche hit a Border Roads Organisation camp in the village of Mana, located in Chamoli, killing eight workers.

The Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER), based in Bhopal, analysed the Indian Western Himalayas (IWH), which showed that Lahaul and Spiti are the most vulnerable to avalanches in Himachal Pradesh, while Chamoli is the most vulnerable in Uttarakhand.

The study, ‘A multi‐aggregation approach to estimate avalanche vulnerability and suggest phase‐wise adaptation,’ attributed increased avalanches in the IWH to multiple factors, such as climate change, complex terrain, and increasing human activities.