Kanpur ordnance factory employee arrested for leaking sensitive information to ISI operative

LUCKNOW: The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (UP ATS), on Wednesday, nabbed an employee of Kanpur Ordnance Factory for allegedly sharing classified and sensitive information with a Pakistani intelligence operative through social media.

According to an official statement issued by UP ATS, accused, identified as Kumar Vikas, was employed as a Junior Works Manager at the Kanpur Ordnance Factory.

The accused was allegedly in constant touch with a suspected Pakistani agent who used the dummy name 'Neha Sharma', said the statement.

As per the probe revelations, Kumar Vikas had been fetching confidential documents and sensitive data related to ordnance manufacturing, employee attendance sheets, machine layouts, and production charts via WhatsApp too his ISI handlers.

This was the second such arrest within five days. UP ATS had also arested another employee Ravindra Kumar of Firozabad ordnance factory. Kumar Vikas had also been in touch with Ravindra Kumar and both were honey trapped 'Neha Sharma' of ISI. Vikas had been sharing documents like daily production report, details of machinery installed in the Kanpur factory.

Subsequently, the UP ATS has started operation on the ISI network active in Kanpur Ordnance Factory.