Kanpur ordnance factory employee arrested for leaking sensitive information to ISI operative

LUCKNOW: The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (UP ATS), on Wednesday, nabbed an employee of Kanpur Ordnance Factory for allegedly sharing classified and sensitive information with a Pakistani intelligence operative through social media.
According to an official statement issued by UP ATS, accused, identified as Kumar Vikas, was employed as a Junior Works Manager at the Kanpur Ordnance Factory.
The accused was allegedly in constant touch with a suspected Pakistani agent who used the dummy name 'Neha Sharma', said the statement.
As per the probe revelations, Kumar Vikas had been fetching confidential documents and sensitive data related to ordnance manufacturing, employee attendance sheets, machine layouts, and production charts via WhatsApp too his ISI handlers.
This was the second such arrest within five days. UP ATS had also arested another employee Ravindra Kumar of Firozabad ordnance factory. Kumar Vikas had also been in touch with Ravindra Kumar and both were honey trapped 'Neha Sharma' of ISI. Vikas had been sharing documents like daily production report, details of machinery installed in the Kanpur factory.
Subsequently, the UP ATS has started operation on the ISI network active in Kanpur Ordnance Factory.
Following the arrest of Ravindra Kumar of Firozabad ordnance factory, UP ATS got a tip-off that Kumar Vikas, who was working on the post of junior works manager, was in constant contact with ISI handlers.
After thorough investigation, UP ATS found that he had come in contact with Neha Sharma through a social media platform Facebook in 2025.
The investigation revealed that Neha Sharma had posed as an employee of BHEL (Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd) and exchanged phone numbers with both Kumar Vikas and Ravindra Kumar through messenger.
Kumar Vikas, a resident of village Shahjahanpur under Shetti police station area of Kanpur Dehat, used to talk to Neha Sharma through Ludo App. He used to share crucial and confidential information with Neha Sharma in lieu of money.
UP ATS claimed that the sharing of info by Kumar Vikas under a criminal conspiracy could have been used by the Pakistan intelligence agency to dent unity and integrity of the country.