Lok Sabha signs MoU with Meity for AI-powered initiatives in House

NEW DELHI: An MoU was signed between the Lok Sabha Secretariat and the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MEITY) for the development of the Sansad AI solution, in the presence of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Union Minister for MEITY, Ashwini Vaishnaw.

The SANSAD BHASHINI initiative aims to provide comprehensive in-house AI solutions to support multilingualism and streamline parliamentary processes.

Under the MoU, the Lok Sabha Secretariat and MEITY will collaborate to develop AI tools and products using parliamentary data. The data and resources provided by the Sansad will be instrumental in training and fine-tuning the AI tools, while the "Bhashini" initiative will contribute its translation capabilities and technical expertise.

The AI-based translation system will facilitate the seamless conversion of legacy debate documents, agenda files, committee meetings, and other parliamentary content into regional languages, ensuring linguistic diversity and accessibility for all citizens.

The initiative will also include a state-of-the-art interactive chatbot designed to assist members and officials in retrieving critical procedural rules and documents.

This chatbot will provide users with instant and accurate responses, reducing the time spent searching for parliamentary rules and practices. The chatbot will continue to learn and improve through user interactions, enhancing its efficiency over time.